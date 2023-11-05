Rangers send three players back to Hartford

The Rangers on Sunday assigned forward Jonny Brodzinski, goalie Louis Domingue and defenseman Connor Mackey to Hartford (AHL).

The moves are an indication that “banged up” goalie Igor Shesterkin (to use coach Peter Laviolette’s phrasing) will return on Tuesday to face the Detroit Red Wings at the Garden. Shesterkin missed Saturday’s 5-4 shootout loss at Minnesota. Domingue dressed as Jonathan Quick’s backup.

Barclay Goodrow, who missed Saturday’s game to be with his wife for the birth of their son, could return Tuesday as well. Brodzinski played 9:13 on Saturday. The Rangers were off on Sunday.