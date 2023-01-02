Mika Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers hold off Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – The New Year started off on the right note for the Rangers as they took advantage of a Florida Panthers team playing its third game in four nights and beat them, 5-3, Sunday at FLA Live Arena to complete a two-game trip in which they took three of a possible four points.

Coming off a shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, the Rangers got two goals from Mika Zibanejad, a goal and an assist each from Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, and a pair of assists each from Kaapo Kakko and Adam Fox as they snapped a two-game skid.

The Rangers (20-12-6) return home to face the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Zibanejad’s first goal, at 14:36 of the first period, gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead, and his second (and his 18th of the season) at 10:30 of the second period made it 2-0.

Jaroslav Halak, getting a surprise start in goal for the Rangers, was solid for the first period-and-a-half before Florida’s Nick Cousins beat him with a shot from the right wing to pull the Panthers within 2-1 at 13:57.

Kreider made it 3-1 at 15:44 when he swept in a shot from the slot off a pass from Kakko for his 17th goal, but the Panthers got a power-play goal off a rebound shot by Sam Bennett at 19:02 of the second to pull Florida within 3-2 heading into the second intermission.

Trocheck’s power-play goal made it 4-2 at 1:38 of the third, but Eric Staal kept the Panthers in it when he scored to make it 4-3 at 2:53.

But then Panarin’s 10th goal of the season, at 10:04 of the third, restored the Rangers’ two-goal lead, and they were able to hold on from there.