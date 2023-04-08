Patrick Kane returns to Rangers' lineup on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After missing the last two games with what the Rangers said was a lower-body injury, Patrick Kane was back in the lineup Saturday night for the Blueshirts’ final road game of the regular season against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Kane, who has been bothered by a reported hip injury the last two seasons, while playing for Chicago, said at the morning skate that he was “excited’’ to be back in the lineup. And he added that he believed it was important for him to return to the lineup before the playoffs begin on April 17.

“Yeah, for sure,’’ he said. “I mean, realistically, I probably – there would have been no problem playing the last couple games. It’s just, kind of, where we're at in the season, and with the schedule, and having some discussions, it kind of made sense to take off the back-to-back (Wednesday and Thursday), and then, you know, we have three games here the rest of the way. ‘’

He said he expects to play the rest of the games before the season ends. After Saturday, the Rangers have home games Monday against Buffalo and Thursday against Toronto before the regular season ends.

Since being acquired by the Rangers from Chicago Feb. 28 in a three-team deal that also featured Arizona, Kane had played 16 games for the Rangers entering Saturday, scoring five goals (including the 450th of his career) with five assists, for 10 points. In 70 games total, for Chicago and the Rangers, he had 21 goals and 34 assists, for 55 points.

His being back in the lineup Saturday allowed him to get another chance to play with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, who he’d played with in his last game, last Sunday in Washington. And though coach Gerard Gallant said he didn’t feel the need to experiment over the Rangers’ remaining games, and wasn’t particularly looking to see how Kane meshed with Zibanejad, Kane himself said he wanted to play with the Rangers’ top center.

“I haven't played with him much,’’ Kane said. “He's one of the top players in the league. He skates so well, he's so dynamic with the skating, and with what he's able to do with the puck, and his shot. And I’m looking forward to getting a chance to play with him.’’

When he came to the Rangers, Kane had immediate chemistry with Artemi Panarin, who’d been his linemate for two seasons in Chicago. But despite his Hall of Fame resume, he still had to fit in in the Rangers’ locker room and build chemistry with the other players. He had a chance to play on a line with Kreider and Vincent Trocheck, but he still needs to figure out how best to connect with Zibanejad.

“I think the biggest thing is, all of us are good hockey players, right? So sometimes you don't want to overthink it,’’ he said. “You want to play off your instinct to want to go to where you feel the puck is going to be, (and) not overthink situations too much. So I think if we play off instinct, obviously there's going to be some chemistry that would need to be developed. But hopefully it's one of those things that comes pretty quick.’’

Kane also returned to the first power play unit, along with Zibanejad, Kreider, Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox. Given that the power-play unit had scored four goals in seven opportunities in the two games Kane missed, it wouldn’t have been unreasonable for Gallant to stick with Vladimir Tarasenko on the unit, instead of Kane. But the coach opted to put Kane back on the top unit.

“That's where he belongs,’’ Gallant said. “So we're going to try him up there and see where it goes.’’