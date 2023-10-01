Rangers assign seven to AHL Hartford, have two more cuts to make before Opening Night

The Rangers are almost down to their final roster after the team assigned seven players to AHL Hartford Sunday, leaving 27 players still in training camp with two preseason games remaining. They play Wednesday in New Jersey and Thursday at home against the Bruins.

Goaltender Dylan Garand, defensemen Matthew Robertson and Brandon Scanlin, and forwards Brett Berard, Adam Edstrom, Jake Leschyshyn and Matt Rempe were sent to Hartford. In addition, goaltender Louis Domingue and defenseman Mac Hollowell reportedly were placed on waivers, and will be assigned to Hartford Monday if they clear. That would bring the roster down to 25.

The moves leaves the Rangers with two more cuts to make to get down to the maximum 23-man roster limit by Opening Night. They are, though, expected to carry a roster of 22 in order to bank salary cap space.

Young wingers Will Cuylle and Brennan Othmann remain on the roster for now. Both were expected to be ticketed for Hartford, but have played well in the preseason. They each had a goal in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

“The young guys are working hard,’’ coach Peter Laviolette said after Saturday’s game. ”The young guys are competing, they want to put their best foot forward, and it shows.’’

“A lot of my buddies obviously went to Hartford the last couple days, and I don't know what's going to happen over the next few days, and the next couple of weeks,’’ said Othmann, who has two goals in the preseason. “I'm really happy to be here. I'm happy to play in the three (preseason) games I've played, and hopefully I can try to play in one more (or) the two more left. But at the end of the day, I'm going to try to continue to make the team. I'm trying to stay here as long as I can.’’