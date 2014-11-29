Rangers' Ryan McDonagh returns and is effective

In his first game back after suffering a separated shoulder against Winnipeg on Nov. 1, Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh certainly had an impact Friday.

The defenseman played 22:12, recorded an assist on Rick Nash's shorthanded goal and played in every situation.

"I thought as the game went on, it started to come back a little bit more," said McDonagh, who had three blocks, three hits and three shots. "Definitely, I feel there's a lot more to improve, but it's a good start."

With McDonagh, who paired with Dan Boyle, ready to play, defenseman John Moore was a healthy scratch.

"Mac coming back certainly helps our back end," coach Alain Vigneault said. "It's obviously going to take him a couple games to get the execution and timing down pat, but as the game wore on, I thought he played better."

Stepan a set-up man

With three primary assists, center Derek Stepan extended his point streak to five games. Stepan has two goals and nine assists in 10 games after fracturing a fibula in training camp.

"Poise is something that fluctuates from game to game," Martin St. Louis said. "I thought tonight [Stepan] had a lot of it."

Vigneault said Stepan is "turning the corner. Any guy that doesn't have training camp, it's going to take time."

Blue notes

After missing three games with back tightness, forward Lee Stempniak played 13:10 . . . Tanner Glass had flu-like symptoms, Vigneault said, and was sent back to New York. His status for Saturday is uncertain. J.T. Miller (six goals, nine assists in 18 games) was recalled from Hartford.