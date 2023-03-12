Tyler Motte returns to lineup, but Ryan Lindgren remains out for Rangers

BUFFALO – The Rangers are getting closer and closer to being whole. Forward Tyler Motte returned to the lineup Saturday in the Rangers' 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres after missing two games with an upper-body injury that might have been a concussion.

Motte was a game-time decision, according to Rangers coach Gerard Gallant. He took pregame warmups and the team decided he was good to go. He had one shot on goal in 10:10 of ice time.

While Motte returned, though, defenseman Ryan Lindgren missed his sixth game with an upper-body injury, believed to be a left shoulder problem. Lindgren has been making increasing strides over the past week, from skating on his own Tuesday, to skating at practice wearing a non-contact jersey Wednesday, to practicing full-contact Friday.

Motte was injured when he was shouldered and elbowed in the chin by Ottawa forward Austin Watson in a game at Madison Square Garden March 2. Watson was given a five-minute major penalty and ejected from the game, but was not given any supplementary discipline after the fact. Motte missed the next game, March 4 in Boston, but returned to practice Tuesday in a non-contact jersey and went full-contact Wednesday. However, he did not play Thursday in Montreal in the opener of the current road trip.

Gallant was asked before the game if he had considered holding Motte out for Saturday’s game, since it was the first game of a back-to-back, and then maybe bring him back for the second game Sunday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

“The medical guys tell me when they're ready,’’ Gallant said. “If he comes out after warm up, and ‘Rammer’ (athletic trainer Jim Ramsay) comes and tells me he's ready to go, he's ready to go.’’

Forward Jonny Brodzinski, the emergency call-up from AHL Hartford, who played Thursday in Montreal, was scratched. According to NHL rules he must be returned to Hartford now that Motte is healthy. The Rangers sent Brodzinski down Saturday night.

Zibanejad works overtime

Mika Zibanejad earned an assist on Artemi Panarin's overtime goal, giving him 13 career points in overtime for the Rangers (seven goals, six assists). That places him fourth on the franchise’s all-time list, behind Mark Messier (15 points), Frank Boucher (14) and Brian Leetch (14).