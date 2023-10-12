Jimmy Vesey, Zac Jones are Rangers' scratches for opener in Buffalo

BUFFALO – When rookie Will Cuylle forced his way onto the Rangers’ roster with a great preseason performance, it meant that someone who had been expected to play was going to get bumped out of the lineup.

On opening night against the Sabres, that someone was Jimmy Vesey, the two-time Ranger who won a roster spot a year ago after coming to training camp on a tryout basis, and played well enough to earn himself a two-year contract extension. Vesey, 30, was a healthy scratch for the season opener, along with defenseman Zac Jones.

“These are really tough decisions,’’ coach Peter Laviolette said of the call to scratch Vesey, who played 81 games last season and had 11 goals and 25 points. “Sometimes it comes down to a person playing the natural position and Nick (Bonino), when he signed here, was that natural centerman, defensive(-minded), penalty killer, face off, a guy that's had success.

“I'm sure we'll have to make a bunch of decisions this year, but that one was not easy because I think that Jimmy Vesey had a good camp,’’ he continued. “I thought it got better as it went on and he was effective inside the games … And so I talked to him this morning, and this isn't a, 'You didn't play well enough, or you're not ... '

"It's, 'I can only dress 12 forwards tonight.' ’’

Blue notes

Goalie Igor Shesterkin made his second straight opening night start and third in four seasons… Kaapo Kakko joined Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider on the first line, Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere joined Artemi Panarin on the second line, Cuylle was with Vincent Trocheck and Blake Wheeler on the third line, and Bonino centered a fourth line with Barclay Goodrow on the left and Tyler Pitlick on the right … After the game the Rangers were scheduled to fly to Columbus, where they will practice Friday play the Blue Jackets Saturday.