Rangers recharge batteries for stretch run during 4 Nations Face-Off break

GREENBURGH – The break for the 4 Nations Face-Off was welcome time off for the Rangers, who got a chance to rest, go someplace warm, and recharge their batteries for the final 27-game finishing sprint in the race to make the playoffs.

“Mentally and physically, the demand throughout the year taxes everybody, so if there's a break in there (and it’s) used appropriately, I think it's helpful,’’ goaltender Jonathan Quick said after the Rangers re-assembled at their Westchester County training center for a brief practice Tuesday. “And then, you know, we start to feel that throughout January, February, we're getting to that playoff push, right? And certainly, with this break, and then coming back, and the (NHL trade) deadline on the horizon here, it certainly feels like, when we get back, this is full-on playoff push time.’’

The Rangers entered the break outside the current playoff field, three points behind Detroit for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They return with back-to-back road games Saturday in Buffalo and Sunday in Pittsburgh for what figures to be a mad scramble among nine teams for the two wild-card spots.

“It’s just game by game right now,’’ said coach Peter Laviolette. “It's the same as it's been. Coming out of January, we were way behind. We've caught up a little bit, but we're still not there. We're still not where we need to be. And so I think the focus just stays in the game. Just doing your best to be ready. And we'll approach it that way.’’

They went through a 40-minute, get-the-legs-moving skate Wednesday without the six players who represented their countries at the 4 Nations tournament and without goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who is dealing with an upper-body injury. Laviolette didn’t shed any light on whether he is concerned about Shesterkin’s availability for the weekend, saying only that, “right now, he’s still day-to-day.’’

Forward Mika Zibanejad (Sweden) and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (Finland), whose teams were eliminated Monday, are expected to rejoin the team Wednesday, though Laviolette said “most likely’’ neither will skate.

The other four Rangers involved in the tournament – forwards J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck and Chris Kreider, and defenseman Adam Fox, who are all playing for Team USA – will be tied up until Thursday, when the U.S. faces Canada in the tournament final.

Notes & quotes: While some players went to warmer climates to get away for a few days, most have been following the 4 Nations tournament and liked what they've seen. “It's playoff hockey,’’ said Quick, who won a silver medal for Team USA at the 2010 Winter Olympics and also played in the 2014 Olympics and 2016 World Cup of Hockey. “It's been a while since we did one of those tournaments, Olympics… something international like that. And you kind of forget the intensity that goes into those games, no matter when.’’ … With Shesterkin able to skate on his own but unavailable to practice, the Rangers called up goaltender Dylan Garand from AHL Hartford to serve as a second goalie at practice.