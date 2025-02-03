Rangers end three-game skid as Jonathan Quick earns career win No. 400

There’s been a ton of excitement around the Rangers with the acquisition late Friday of J.T. Miller. But it was the other Miller on the roster – K’Andre Miller – who landed the biggest shot in Madison Square Garden Sunday night, delivering the tiebreaking goal in the third period to send the Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, and in the process hand goaltender Jonathan Quick the 400th win of his career.

K’Andre Miller walked into a pass from Mika Zibanejad from behind the net and blasted a slap shot top shelf over the glove of Vegas goaltender Adin Hill at 11:33 of the period to complete a comeback after the Rangers had entered the period trailing 2-1. They had tied it on a power-play goal by Zibanejad at 5:04. That one had been set up by J.T. Miller, who’d fired the shot that leaked through Hill and was jammed in by Zibanejad to tie it 2-2.

Artemi Panarin, who already had two assists, scored an insurance goal on the power play with 1:41 remaining to make it 4-2 as the Rangers ended a three-game skid.

For Quick (34 saves), he finally won No. 400 in his fourth try, and became the first American-born goalie to reach the milestone. He had won No. 399 on Jan. 2, when he beat Boston, 2-1, in the Garden.

A few weeks ago, Quick had talked about whether he was thinking a lot about his approaching milestone.

“Through the course of the year, there's a lot of extra stuff that goes on, where you know, everyone has a milestone here or there, and stuff like that,’’ he told Newsday. “It's tough to get caught up in that when the goal is (making the) playoffs, right? So that's the main goal. That's what we're all thinking about and in order to get (that) playoff spot, you need guys to, you know, hit some of these milestones.’’

Meanwhile, offensively, the Rangers will hope there is chemistry building between J.T. Miller and Zibanejad, who has struggled for much of the season. Zibanejad has been shifted to the wing to play with Miller and Panarin and produced the Blueshirts’ best line in the two games since Miller arrived.

Although Zibanejad said Saturday he hadn’t played the wing in 10 or 12 years, he had played with Miller at times before Miller was traded at the February 2018 deadline, and he said having he and Miller on the same line gives the line two players who can handle the responsibilities of the center position. The two can take turns taking faceoffs, for instance, with Miller, a lefthander, taking draws on his strong side, and Zibanejad, a righthander, taking them on his strong side.

“They both bounced in and out of the faceoff circle,’’ coach Peter Laviolette said before the game. “So whoever's in the faceoff circle is the center man. J.T. is the centerman, but whoever takes the faceoff, you know, it kind of defers to that. Both have played some wing. I thought the line was really effective (Saturday). It generated chances, thought they were good.’’

The Rangers had spent most of the first period in their own end, but they had done a good job of preventing high-danger chances – except for a left circle shot by Eichel in the middle of the period that Quick made a windmill glove save – and they looked as though they might get to intermission tied.

But Ryan Lindgren got called for a tripping penalty with 1:24 left, and Eichel took advantage to score his first goal with 18.8 seconds left in the period. The Rangers’ penalty killers – Reilly Smith, Vincent Trocheck, Adam Fox and K’Andre Miller – were trapped on the ice for the entire power play, unable to get possession and clear the zone, when Eichel took a pass from Mark Stone at the left point, walked down and whipped a shot through a Tomas Hertl screen past Quick for his 17th goal of the season.

Alexis Lafreniere tied it 1:18 into the second period when he finished a pretty passing play that saw Smith drive the puck into the Vegas zone, drop a pass for the trailing Fox, who whipped it cross-ice to Lafreniere. Vegas goalie Adin Hill was trapped guarding the near post and unable to get across in time to stop Lafreniere’s quick shot.

But Eichel’s second goal, at 9:16, put Vegas back in front. Eichel took a pass from Keegan Kolesar and skated up the middle on a rush. The Rangers appeared to have bodies back, with Vincent Trocheck in good position backing up and guarding Eichel, but the Golden Knights’ leading scorer fired a shot anyway that somehow got around Trocheck and beat Quick on the glove side.

Notes & quotes: Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen was added to the Finland roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off as a replacement for injured Dallas D Miro Heiskanen. “He's a real good defender,’’ Laviolette said of Vaakanainen. “He moves the puck. He's big, he's strong, so it’s certainly a great nod for him, to be added to that tournament and that team. And I think it shows that he's played well since he's been here.’’ … LW Adam Edstrom, who left Saturday’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury, missed his first game of the season . . . Jimmy Vesey replaced Edstrom in the lineup, dressing for his first game since Jan. 11.