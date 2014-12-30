Rangers will linger in Texas for practice

Win or lose Monday night, the Rangers were not leaving the Lone Star State until Tuesday.

With the final game of the calendar year at 6 p.m. Wednesday, New Year's Eve, against the Panthers in Sunrise, Florida, the timing isn't right for a full morning skate at BB&T Center, which is a long distance from the team hotel.

So the Rangers will practice Tuesday at Dr Pepper Arena, the Stars' facility in Frisco, Texas, then board their charter.

Last Dec. 31, the Rangers edged the Panthers at BB&T, capturing a 2-1 shootout victory, thanks to a goal by Brad Richards against Tim Thomas. The game could be just as tough a year later.

With Roberto Luongo in the nets, the Panthers (16-9-8) have been one of the NHL's surprises this season, along with Nashville and the Islanders. Last season, the Panthers finished 29-45-8. The Rangers will, however, catch the Panthers in the second game of a back-to-back.

Moore stays on 'D'

John Moore replaced Matt Hunwick on the third defense pair for the second consecutive game. Hunwick has played in 27 games, with a plus-8 rating and 31 blocked shots. Moore played 11:59 Saturday, with two shots, and his pinch attempt along the boards in the neutral zone led to an odd-man rush and the Devils' lone goal.

Desjardins tears ACL

An MRI confirmed that Wolf Pack goaltender Cedrick Desjardins suffered an ACL tear on Friday, and the team said he will be out for the remainder of the season. Desjardins was 8-3-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .910 save percentage. Goaltending duties will be shared by Mackenzie Skapski and Jason Missiaen.