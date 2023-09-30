Rangers' Mika Zibanejad back in the lineup Saturday against Islanders

When the decision was made Friday to postpone the Rangers-Islanders game to Saturday, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette took advantage of it by altering his lineup and dressing some players who had not been scheduled to play Friday.

“We made a couple changes to the lineup just based on the fact that we are not back-to-back anymore,’’ Laviolette said after the non-game group’s practice at the Rangers’ training facility in Greenburgh on Saturday morning. “Maybe some guys that weren't available early on now were available.’’

One of those was Mika Zibanejad, who made his preseason debut Thursday in the Rangers’ 3-2 loss to the Devils and would not have played Friday in the back-to-back. Zibanejad had missed last Tuesday’s game against the Islanders at the Garden for precautionary reasons after taking a hit and suffering an upper-body injury in an intrasquad scrimmage last Sunday.

Playing Saturday will allow Zibanejad to get the three preseason games Laviolette had said would be ideal for him to be ready for the regular season.

The Rangers have two games remaining in the preseason, but they are back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday, and Zibanejad will not play in both.

Blue notes

One player who was supposed to play Friday but was left out of the lineup Saturday was forward Adam Sykora, who practiced Saturday morning and then was assigned to AHL Hartford. Sykora was one of six players assigned to the Wolf Pack. The others were forwards Alex Belzile, Anton Blidh, Turner Elson, Riley Nash and D Connor Mackey, all of whom had been placed on waivers Friday and cleared … D Ty Emberson, who also had been waived Friday, was claimed by San Jose ... The Rangers visit the Devils on Wednesday and then close out their preseason schedule with a home game against the Bruins on Thursday.