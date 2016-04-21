Rick Nash can’t explain Rangers’ lack of scoring at home in playoffs

The Rangers have scored one goal in their past 10 periods in home playoff games, dating to Game 2 against the Lightning last May. It came in the second period of Game 3 Tuesday, a short-hander by Rick Nash.

Why the trouble scoring at home in the playoffs for a team that played well at the Garden this past regular season?

“I think it’s just working on those three (basic) things: Getting through the neutral zone, establishing your forecheck, winning your puck battles,” Nash said. “But I don’t have an answer for you as to why. I have no idea why that’s the case . . . I didn’t know until you just brought it up that that was the case.

“We’re focusing on winning games, but when you put it that way, you definitely want to create more offense at home, for sure.”