Rick Nash scores his 40th goal to end drought

Rick Nash didn't care about scoring his 40th goal, a feat he had accomplished only two other times in his career.

"I care about the wins," said Nash, whose goal at 16:49 of the second period snapped an eight-game drought. He drove to the net and tipped in a pass from Chris Kreider at the right post.

One more goal in the next eight games will tie his career high of 41, set in 2003-04 when he was with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tempers flare

In a game in which the officials called few penalties despite some rough play after the whistle, including Adam McQuaid's boarding of Keith Yandle and Zdeno Chara's punch to Marc Staal's face, tensions spilled over in the final minutes.

Dom Moore and Dennis Seidenberg traded nasty high sticks at 12:26 of the third. James Sheppard, in his first fight as a Ranger, decisioned Matt Bartkowski after the Bruin drove Tanner Glass into the boards from behind at 14:36. Glass received a major penalty and game misconduct for butt-ending McQuaid at the horn. He was fined $3,897.85, the maximum allowable under the collective-bargaining agreement.

Slow start is costly

Staal lamented the Rangers' poor start. "We knew they would come out hard," he said. "We played like we were surprised. It's an unfortunate way to play in front of Hank [Lundqvist]. It's his first time out and we'll play some better games for him."

Blue notes

Ryan McDonagh tied for the game high with four shots on goal and tied the team high with four hits and two blocked shots in 21:08 . . . Mats Zuccarello had no shots on goal and was a minus-2, along with Derick Brassard.