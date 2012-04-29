Fedotenko plays key role as defensive forward

When John Tortorella sat down Ruslan Fedotenko for two games in late March, the coach told the veteran that he still would be needed in the playoffs, a time when the 33-year-old winger has had a tendency to shine.

"That's why he's got those two tattoos on his shoulder," Tortorella said of Fedotenko, who has a pair of Stanley Cups inked on him, one for the 2004 win with the Lightning, the other for the 2009 win with the Penguins. "We knew he'd be important for us now."

Fedotenko led the charge in Saturday's Game 1, his attention to detail second to no Rangers teammate in the 3-1 win over the Capitals.

With Brian Boyle (concussion) and Brandon Dubinsky (lower body) out, the Rangers were missing two of their key two-way forwards.

Fedotenko filled the void particularly well during a 34-second 5-on-3 for the Caps 7:53 into the second, blocking Alex Ovechkin's blast, then corraling a pass into the slot and clearing the puck to get the Garden crowd roaring in what had been a tight, scoreless game.

"Every moment can be a big one," said Fedotenko, who got the puck in deep and fed Artem Anisimov for the game's opening goal at 12:38 of the second. "When you get two men down, you know what you need to do."

In that case, as one of the two forwards on the ice and at the side of the triangle where Ovechkin was lurking, it was important for Fedotenko to keep an eye on No. 8 and keep his positioning for a block or a stick-check.

"He's got that one-timer there," Fedotenko said. "He's a shooter and they're obviously trying to get it to him. We kept the triangle as tight as possible, we didn't overextend and we ended up successful."

These Rangers have their fans well-trained, and everyone in the building knew what the kill meant in such a tight game.

"It definitely got them into it and got the fans behind us," Marc Staal said. "It got the bench going pretty well, too."

Fedotenko has had these sorts of moments before. In last year's first-round loss to the Caps, Fedotenko had a huge Game 4, contributing a pair of assists in a game the Rangers lost in double overtime. His days of being a clutch scorer -- he had the Cup-winning goal for Tortorella's Lightning in 2004 -- may be behind him, but what he brings to the table now is equally valuable to his coach.

"He does a lot of little things that people don't see," Tortorella said.

Fedotenko also has the right perspective after 97 career playoff games.

"It's a game of millimeters out there," he said. "It's just about taking seams away and playing smart. Sometimes you do that and it works, and it worked for us tonight."