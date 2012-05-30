Russian hockey teams to play at Barclays Center

Remember "Moscow on the Hudson"? Ready for Moscow by the East River?

Barclays Center, the new home of the Brooklyn Nets, where the Islanders and Devils are scheduled to play a preseason game on Oct. 2, also will host two regular-season games of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League in January, the KHL president announced Tuesday.

Alexander Medvedev, who heads Gazprom, the natural gas conglomerate in Russia, had discussed the possibility with billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, who owns the Nets. Tuesday, he told SovSport that five teams were under consideration for the games at the arena: SKA St. Petersburg, Avangard Omsk, Dynamo Moscow, CSKA Moscow and Salavat Yulaev Ufa.

The dates for the games at Barclays were not specified, except that they would be staged around the NHL All-Star Game, which is in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 27.

"I had a good meeting with the head of the NHLPA, Gary Bettman and Bill Daly, discussed many important questions," Medvedev said in March. "I watched two games: New Jersey Devils-Anaheim Ducks and the New York Rangers-Chicago. We decided that when the basketball club finishes building its arena in Brooklyn, KHL Legends Game and regular-season games will be held there."

Tuesday's announcement did not mention a Legends game.

Rangers sign Swede. Jesper Fast, a forward who played in the Swedish Elite League, has signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Rangers. Fast, 20, a sixth-round pick in 2010 whose name when he was drafted was spelled "Fasth," had five goals and 11 assists in 21 games. He missed three months with a fractured ankle suffered on Nov. 29.