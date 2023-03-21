Rangers' Ryan Lindgren returns to lineup

When Ryan Lindgren returned to the lineup Tuesday night for the Rangers’ game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden, Ben Harpur was the one who came out, becoming the seventh defenseman. Harpur had played in the 11 games Lindgren missed with a shoulder injury, plus a couple before that, when the Blueshirts were playing with seven defensemen while trying to bank cap space to trade for Patrick Kane.

“He did a great job in there,’’ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said of Harpur. “When you get an opportunity to play like he played, it's really good for the confidence of the coaches, and that's what he's done with us… He's done a good job, and he's earned his ice time, and we're real happy with what he's done.’’

Harpur joined the organization after making the roster at AHL Hartford following a training camp tryout, and played well enough to get called up in early December. On the season, he has played 34 games for the Rangers, scoring one goal, with four assists, a minus-1 plus/minus rating and 10 penalty minutes.

In the 11 games Lindgren missed — plus the one in which he was injured in the first period — Harpur had one assist and two penalty minutes, with an even plus/minus.

With Lindgren back in, he took his usual spot next to Adam Fox on the top defensive pair, and Niko Mikkola, who’d partnered with Fox during Lindgren’s absence, dropped down to the third pair next to Braden Schneider.

Berard signs

The Rangers announced they have signed forward Brett Berard to a three-year entry level contract that begins in the 2023-24 season. Berard, 20, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2020 and just completed his junior season at Providence College, where he scored 10 goals, with 14 assists for 24 points in 36 games. He was the second-leading scorer and third-leading goalscorer for the Friars. He reported to AHL Hartford where he will finish the season on an Amateur Tryout.