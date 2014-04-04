Ryan McDonagh feels better, hopes to return soon

DENVER -- Injured Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh wants to return before the postseason, although he still doesn’t have full range of movement in his left shoulder and arm.

"That’s my goal," said McDonagh, who was crunched into the glass and left Vancouver with his left arm in a sling after a high hit into the glass from Canucks forward Alexandre Burrows with 44 seconds left in regulation on Tuesday.

"There’s still a little restriction, a little pain with that. I felt better after treatment so that’s a good sign," he said in an interview during the Rangers game against Avalanche to end a four-game Western trip. "I was pretty concerned; never felt pain like that in my shoulder before…so I was relieved there was no structural damage."

Without McDonagh, the Blueshirts had to patch and fill on defense against the potent Avalanche, who have scored 230 goals, the seventh-most in the NHL.

"Obviously, his 25-plus minutes a game are big minutes against big lines and on the power play and penalty killing, so we’re going to try and spread those minutes around," Vigneault said.

McDonagh, who coach Alain Vigneault said is "day-to-day," said, "I want to play as soon as I can, as soon as soon as I feel confident." It is very doubtful that McDonagh can play when the Rangers face Ottawa at home on Saturday, but he could conceivably play in one of the team’s final three games.