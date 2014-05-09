St. Louis status for Game 5 uncertain, as mom passes away

Tragic situation, as Martin St. Louis' mother passed away in Montreal this afternoon, the Rangers said. It was unclear whether St. Louis left the team or would be available for Game 5 in Pittsburgh.

According to published reports, she was 63 and died suddenly. St. Louis did practice with the team in Westchester, as we've written, but the press did not speak with him after practice.

That's all we know right now, we'll know more tomorrow, although the team is not scheduled to skate at CONSOL Energy Center in the morning.