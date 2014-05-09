SportsHockeyRangers

St. Louis status for Game 5 uncertain, as mom passes away

Martin St. Louis #26 and Mats Zuccarello #36 skate off the ice after a loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 7, 2014. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Steve Zipay

Tragic situation, as Martin St. Louis' mother passed away in Montreal this afternoon, the Rangers said. It was unclear whether St. Louis left the team or would be available for Game 5 in Pittsburgh.

According to published reports, she was 63 and died suddenly. St. Louis did practice with the team in Westchester, as we've written, but the press did not speak with him after practice.

That's all we know right now, we'll know more tomorrow, although the team is not scheduled to skate at CONSOL Energy Center in the morning.

