The Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Teams TBA

The NHL has finalized its arena availability and television plans, so the SCF schedule is set. All we need are the two teams. The Rangers and Kings are one win each from the SCF beginning with two games at Staples Center.

But Chicago, which hosts Game 5 tonight, and Montreal, which should have arrived in New York City for Game 6 tomorrow, still have a say in the outcome.

Based on their regular season records, Chicago would have home-ice advantage against either the Rangers or Montreal. But if the Kings and Canadiens advance, then Games 1 and 2 would be at Bell Centre.



Game 1 Wednesday, June 4

Game 2 Saturday, June 7

Game 3 Monday, June 9

Game 4 Wednesday, June 11

Game 5* Friday, June 13

Game 6* Monday, June 16

Game 7* Wednesday, June 18



* if necessary