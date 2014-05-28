SportsHockeyRangers

The Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Teams TBA

By Steve Zipay

    The NHL has finalized its arena availability and television plans, so the SCF schedule is set.  All we need are the two teams. The Rangers and Kings are one win each from the SCF beginning with two games at Staples Center.

    But Chicago, which hosts Game 5 tonight, and Montreal, which should have arrived in New York City for Game 6 tomorrow, still have a say in the outcome.

        Based on their regular season records, Chicago would have home-ice advantage against either the Rangers or Montreal. But if the Kings and Canadiens advance, then Games 1 and 2 would be at Bell Centre.                 
  
   Game 1    Wednesday, June 4
   Game 2    Saturday, June 7
   Game 3    Monday, June 9
   Game 4    Wednesday, June 11
   Game 5*    Friday, June 13
   Game 6*    Monday, June 16
   Game 7*    Wednesday, June 18

   * if necessary

