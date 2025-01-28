Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah wins ICC cricketer of the year award

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah won the ICC's award for men’s cricketer of the year on Tuesday for his stellar performances in both the red-ball and white-ball format during 2024.

The 31-year-old right-arm paceman became the fifth Indian cricketer to win the award, after Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli.

“When I was a youngster, I saw many of my childhood heroes winning this great award, so (I’m) very happy,” Bumrah said.

Kohli won back-to-back awards in 2016 and 2017.

Travis Head of Australia and English duo Joe Root and Harry Brook were the other nominees for the award.

On Monday, Bumrah was also named the ICC men’s test cricketer of the year for his 71 wickets in 13 matches.

Bumrah masterminded India’s successful campaign at the T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies with 15 wickets at a staggering average of 8.26 and impressive economy of 4.17, which also earned him the player of the tournament award.

“Last year was really memorable and specially winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados will always be close to my heart and I’ll always remember it forever,” Bumrah said.

In a memorable game at the T20 World Cup, Bumrah grabbed 3-14 against archrival Pakistan in a thriller in New York which India won by six runs. He went on to bag 2-18 in the final against South Africa.