India beats Australia by 44 runs to take a 2-0 lead in Twenty20 cricket series
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India — Wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi took 3-32 to bowl India to a 44-run victory over Australia in their second Twenty20 cricket international on Sunday and give the hosts a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
The top-three batters scored half-centuries to propel India to 235-4, its highest score in T20s against Australia.
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal led the way at Thiruvananthapuram with 53 off 25 balls, while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan scored 58 and 52, respectively.
In reply, Australia finished on 191-9 in 20 overs. Pacer Prasidh Krishna took 3-41 in four overs.
Marcus Stoinis top-scored for Australia with 45 off 25 balls, but couldn’t take his side anywhere near the target.
Australia captain Matthew Wade opted to bowl first after winning the toss.
India won the first T20 in Visakhapatnam by two wickets.
Australia made two changes with World Cup winners Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa included after resting in the previous game, which was played just four days Australia beat India in the Cricket World Cup final.
India fielded an unchanged side.
The third T20 game is on Tuesday at Guwahati.