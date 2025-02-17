Fans injured after person falls from stand during Eintracht Frankfurt game

FRANKFURT, Germany — A person fell from a stand onto fans in the stand below during Eintracht Frankfurt’s Bundesliga game against Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

“Two people were seriously injured, two more had minor injuries,” Frankfurt spokesman Bartosz Niedzwiedzki said Monday. “We hope everyone involved will recover quickly and completely.”

Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmöller’s first thoughts after the game were for the affected supporters.

“Firstly, a speedy recovery to the injured fans,” Toppmöller said. “It’s depressing when you hear about it.”

Frankfurt won the match 3-1 to consolidate third place in the Bundesliga.