Fans injured after person falls from stand during Eintracht Frankfurt game
FRANKFURT, Germany — A person fell from a stand onto fans in the stand below during Eintracht Frankfurt’s Bundesliga game against Holstein Kiel on Sunday.
“Two people were seriously injured, two more had minor injuries,” Frankfurt spokesman Bartosz Niedzwiedzki said Monday. “We hope everyone involved will recover quickly and completely.”
Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmöller’s first thoughts after the game were for the affected supporters.
“Firstly, a speedy recovery to the injured fans,” Toppmöller said. “It’s depressing when you hear about it.”
Frankfurt won the match 3-1 to consolidate third place in the Bundesliga.
Most Popular
Top Stories
Lindsey Vonn's peers say her return at 40 is 'pretty freaking awesome'3m read
Former NBA player Daniel Theis joins Monaco to play in the EuroLeague
Fans injured after person falls from stand during Eintracht Frankfurt game
The idea of a US vs. World matchup in the NBA All-Star Game has some player support3m read
Shaw performs Black Power salute after goal for Man City Women following racist abuse
Geraint Thomas, the Olympic star and Tour de France champion, will retire at the end of season3m read