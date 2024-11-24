Rishabh Pant becomes the most expensive cricket player in Indian Premier League history

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League after the wicketkeeper-batter was sold for $3.2 million to Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

The former Delhi Capitals captain overtook Shreyas Iyer, who went to Punjab Kings for $3.18 million on the first day of the cricket mega auction, which was held for the first time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Both players are likely to lead their franchises in the world’s richest domestic Twenty20 league which is set to start on March 14 next year with the final scheduled for May 25.

Delhi could hand the captaincy to former Lucknow skipper Lokesh Rahul, who they bought for $1.67 million. The biggest surprise of the day was all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who was eventually sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for $2.83 million after fierce bidding between his former franchise Kolkata and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Gujarat Titans got Jos Buttler for $1.88 million after Rajasthan Royals couldn’t buy back the England captain, who is expected to open with Shubman Gill. Gujarat also succeeded in buying South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for $1.28 million.

There was a huge drop when Delhi bought Mitchell Starc for $1.40 million, after last year’s record $2.98 million by Kolkata for the Australian left-arm fast bowler.

Starc’s countryman David Warner and Jonny Bairstow of England remained unsold on the opening day after none of the 10 franchises showed interest.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will return to Chennai Super Kings for the first time since 2015. He was sold for $1.16 million – the highest he has ever got in an IPL auction.

The auction finishes Monday.