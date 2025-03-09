England batter Harry Brook risks IPL ban after withdrawing from Delhi Capitals deal

LONDON — England batter Harry Brook has pulled out of his IPL deal with Delhi Capitals for the second straight season, a move which could result in a two-year ban from the competition.

Brook apologized “unreservedly” Sunday to the cricket franchise and its supporters but stressed that playing for England remains his “priority and focus.”

The 26-year-old Brook is one of the favorites, along with England test captain Ben Stokes, to replace Jos Buttler as England’s white-ball captain following its group-stage elimination at the Champions Trophy.

“I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologize unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters," Brook wrote on social media. “It is a really important time for England cricket and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series.

“In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date. I know not everyone will understand, and I don’t expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right and playing for my country remains my priority and focus."

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

England faces a home test series against India, starting in June, followed by a hotly anticipated Ashes tour against Australia from November to January.

Brook withdrew from the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League following the death of his grandmother.

This year's IPL starts on March 22 with Kolkata Knight Riders playing Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.