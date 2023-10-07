Ireland blitzes Scotland to set up Rugby World Cup quarterfinal with New Zealand

PARIS — Top-ranked Ireland confirmed a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal after blitzing Scotland by six tries and 36-14 on Saturday.

Ireland topped Pool B ahead of defending champion South Africa, which it beat 13-8 in a titanic contest two weeks ago.

This one was never close as Ireland cruised to a national record-extending 17th straight win, with Scotland's two tries coming after it was already 36-0.

The Irish have never passed the quarters and they face three-time champion New Zealand when they return to Stade de France next Saturday.

France faces the Springboks here the following day.

Underdog Scotland had to win and deny the Irish a bonus point to advance at Ireland's expense. Instead, coach Gregor Townsend's side slumped meekly to a record-tying ninth straight defeat against Ireland.

After only 63 seconds, Ireland was ahead. By halftime, it was 26-0 with a bonus point secured.

Center Garry Ringrose blew through a gap opened by Tadhg Beirne obstructing George Turner and Mack Hansen sent fellow wing James Lowe diving into the left corner for the first try.

After soaking up some Scottish attacks, a similar wraparound move down the left involving crafty captain Jonathan Sexton and burly center Bundee Aki led to Ireland's second try, neatly taken by Hugo Keenan.

The third try soon after was almost too easy when Iain Henderson picked up the ball after scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park was held up on the line, and burrowed over.

A comical moment saw referee Nic Berry almost catch the ball as it was accidentally thrown to him, possibly preventing a try. It came moments later, anyway, when Sexton looped a high ball that Keenan caught off balance before twisting over. Sexton nailed his third conversion.

Magical from Ireland, a horror show from Scotland.

Tempers blew early in the second half after Ollie Smith's attempted trip on Sexton, whose return shove started a melee which saw Scotland prop Pierre Schoeman fall over a hoarding with Sheehan. It was Scotland's most even contest and they still lost as only Smith was shown a yellow card.

To rub it in, Sheehan turned into a left winger for the fifth try, which showed off Ireland's depth and clinical ability. Gibson-Park was moved to the wing, advanced ball to the right corner, and quickly got back in the line. Ringrose was first receiver and Sexton and Keenan got the ball out left to Gibson-Park, who threw a perfect flat pass to an unmarked Sheehan.

Sexton missed the extras and was taken off, followed by other first-teamers with the All Blacks in mind.

Sexton's replacement, Jack Crowley, cross-kicked to an unmarked Garry Ringrose for try No. 6.

The Scots then scored two converted tries in two minutes. Center Sione Tuipulotu fed replacement hooker Ewan Ashman down the right, and Smith came out of the sin-bin to slice through midfield and pass inside to scoring scrumhalf Ali Price.

After Ireland’s first try, Scotland’s swift backs were held up twice, once on each wing. Then, a menacing Scottish attack lasting 18 phases broke down when flanker Peter O'Mahony, on his 100th test for Ireland, won the ball back.

Scotland’s flagging hopes sank when captain Jamie Ritchie was injured stopping a try and was replaced in the 18th, 10 minutes after fullback Blair Kinghorn also came off hurt.

Ireland stole Scotland’s next lineout, and Ringrose showed off some soccer skills by trapping a kick with a deft touch.

The momentum was going Ireland’s way.

The Irish fans had far more numbers, too, probably even more than the 35,000 present against South Africa two weeks ago. The Scots still made themselves heard, belting out a pride-filled rendition of “Flower of Scotland.”

Then Lowe quietened them down, and by the end the Irish fans were singing as their players set off on a lap of honor to the backdrop of a feast of Irish hits: “Zombie” by The Cranberries, “The Wild Rover” by The Dubliners, “Dirty Old Town” by The Pogues.

The jubilant Irish could have sang all night, and the players will need them in full voice again next Saturday.