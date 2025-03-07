Three of Ireland rugby's greatest make their last home stand in Dublin against France

Confirming the pending international departures of rugby greats Conor Murray, Peter O'Mahony and Cian Healy was classy planning on Ireland's part.

By announcing the retirements last week, Ireland set up the trio to be celebrated appropriately in their last home appearance in Dublin this Saturday, and minimized the emotional distraction in the buildup to playing a formidable France in the title-swaying clash between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the Six Nations.

Murray, O'Mahony, and Healy — who have played international rugby together for 13 years — are being team players to the end.

Their ultimate hope is, whatever the outcome against France, the end of their international careers will come in Rome against Italy next week with a third successive Six Nations title.

“They're not the type of players that would want it to ever be about them,” Ireland interim coach Simon Easterby said. “But we want to mark the occasion with the respect and the performance that it deserves for them, and they want to do the same.”

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Healy backed up the sentiment.

“Just because I've decided to retire doesn't mean I'm starting to think about the past,” he said. “I'm here to do a job and ideally that job is two more wins and lift a trophy.”

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony in action during the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Credit: AP/Peter Morrison

Healy is the most decorated

Trophy or not, the 37-year-old loosehead prop will retire as Ireland's most decorated player. Healy is the caps record-holder for Ireland (136) and Leinster (237), and has won five Six Nations titles, four European Cups and seven United Rugby Championships.

His career was already stellar when he signed retirement papers in the summer of 2015. A neck injury led to surgery which caused complications; he was unable to use his right hand. But when feeling in the hand began coming back, he didn't file the papers. Three months later he was playing in the second of his three Rugby World Cups. There would have been a fourth World Cup, in 2023, but he injured a leg in the last warmup.

Murray was established quickly

Healy had been with Ireland for two years when Murray was introduced in the warmups for the 2011 World Cup. By the end of the tournament in New Zealand he was the starting scrumhalf and returned home to unexpected recognition.

“At the time,” the 35-year-old said, “I was just thinking, ‘This is crazy. Enjoy it.’”

Ireland's Cian Healy runs during the Six Nations rugby union international between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Credit: AP/Peter Morrison

World Rugby recognized him as the best scrumhalf in its team of the decade, from 2010-19. Murray was Ireland's No. 1 until 2021 but still went on his third Lions tour that year as the backup skipper in South Africa.

He's also been to four World Cups and amassed 123 test caps for Ireland, adding, “I had the best days of my life in a green jersey.”

O'Mahony at peace

O'Mahony considered retiring a year ago after he captained Ireland to Six Nations glory, followed by a series draw in South Africa.

“My big litmus test was whether I was capable of continuing to play for Ireland,” the 35-year-old flanker said. “I'm glad I made the call. I'm happy with the decision now. I'm at peace.”

His leadership qualities go back to school days. As a pro, he's led Munster, Ireland and the British and Irish Lions. He debuted off the bench in 2012 against Italy, and 112 caps later proved he's still got it against Wales in Cardiff two weeks ago when he played his first full 80-minute test in 16 months.

He was sore for several days but “I loved the fact I got 80," he said. "I enjoyed every minute of it. It was an unbelievably difficult test match but I felt great after.”

The trio's combined 371 caps are littered with some of Ireland's greatest moments. Outside of the Six Nations, there was beating the All Blacks for the first time in Chicago, historic series wins in New Zealand and Australia, and rare wins in South Africa.

“The team understand the impact that the three lads have had on Irish rugby,” Easterby said. “They've all become very close; they're not just Irish teammates but good friends. The mark of respect and the motivation is they and the rest of the team want to finish this tournament on a high. All they've ever thought about is the team and what's going to make us the best we can be on Saturday.”