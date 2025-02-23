France crushes Italy and sends warning to Ireland for their Six Nations showdown

ROME — France will face unbeaten Six Nations leader Ireland in a buoyant mood after thrashing Italy by a record-high 73-24 at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

France blew away its previous highest score against Italy of 60 in 1967 and 2023, and racked up its highest score in Six Nations rugby.

The French gave an all-business performance that netted 11 tries — the bonus-point fourth try came after 30 minutes.

Looking to rebound from the fumbling loss to England, France looked like the pre-tournament title favorite again which will pump up the hype around the round-four showdown in Dublin which will likely decide the fate of the Six Nations title, as their matchups in the previous three years have done.

France bombed at least half a dozen tries at a wet Twickenham two weeks ago, but the handling in Rome was silky and certain in ideal conditions with only 15 drops among 242 passes and a remarkable 28 offloads.

“When we had to score the tries (against England) we made mistakes,” France captain Antoine Dupont said. "Today, it was better.

“It will be a huge game in Dublin. We have two weeks to prepare for that but it will be tough for sure.”

France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey in action, during the Six Nations rugby union match between Italy and France at the Olympic stadium, in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. Credit: AP/Alfredo Falcone

The result in Rome was somewhat surprising considering Italy's improvement and their 13-13 draw in Lille last year, but France made its intentions known in the first minute when a penalty from the first breakdown was kicked for a corner lineout. Fullback Leo Barre was held out, but he and France were not denied for long.

The game was competitive until halftime.

Italy actually scored the first try through midfielder Tommaso Menoncello off first phase from a scrum.

France replied when lock Mickael Guillard smashed his way through, despite an apparent Dupont knock on in the buildup.

Tommaso Allan kicked Italy ahead 10-7 but France dotted down twice; hooker Peato Mauvaka was driven over then Dupont backed up wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Italy closed to within four when center Juan Ignacio Brex finished an Ange Capuozzo counterattack but France led 35-17 by halftime after flanker Paul Boudehent and Barre crashed over.

When No. 8 Gregory Alldritt began the second half by bashing his way over from a lineout ruck, and with Thomas Ramos in tune off the tee, an Italy comeback was off the cards.

France made sure by sending on six forwards in the 48th minute, taking a page from South Africa's “bomb squad.” Coach Fabien Galthie's version, “La brigade anti-bombes,” from his first-ever 7-1 bench, ground down Italy for five more tries in the last half hour.

Dupont and Barre finished with two tries each, and Bielle-Biarrey racked up a try in a sixth consecutive test as Italy's tackling faded: 33 tackles were missed.

Galthie risked having only one reserve back — scrumhalf Maxime Lucu — and it worked out but it's unlikely to be repeated against Ireland, against which Damian Penaud and Mathieu Jalibert ought to come back into contention.

However, Italy goes to England next hoping that injuries to prop Danilo Fischetti and sharpshooter Allan clear up.