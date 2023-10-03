Japan edges rival China to win men's world gymnastics title while US claims first medal since 2014

ANTWERP, Belgium — Japan is back on top in men's gymnastics.

The five-man group led by reigning world and Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto edged rival China in the team finals at the 2023 world championships on Tuesday to earn Japan's first major international gold medal since 2015.

The Japanese posted a team total of 255.594 points, nearly two points clear of China at 253.794. China, which finished eighth during a sloppy performance in qualifications to barely make the final, bounced back with a medal on the line but couldn't quite catch Japan.

The U.S. men's program took a significant step forward by earning its first bronze at a world championships or Olympics since 2014. The five-man team of Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Khoi Young, Yul Moldauer and Fred Richard finished at 252.428.

The Americans avoided major mistakes early and then showed considerable growth late. Needing to put together a solid set on high bar in the final event, Young, Juda and Richard came through with nervy performances.

Richard, a 19-year-old sophomore at Michigan, celebrated when he stuck his dismount while his teammates broke out in chants of “USA!”