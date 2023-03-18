Sports

Jockey Jaime Rodriguez rides 7 winners on Laurel card

By The Associated Press

LAUREL, Md. — Jaime Rodriguez rode a record-tying seven winners at Laurel on Friday.

The 32-year-old jockey tied two others for the most wins on a single card at the Maryland racetrack. Horacio Karamanos had seven straight wins on Dec. 15, 1969, and Horacio Karamanos tied it on Oct. 26, 2002.

“Seven wins in one day?” Rodriguez said. “It’s impressive.”

Rodriguez won the first five races on the card. He then won the seventh and capped his day with a win in the eighth.

Rodriguez, from Puerto Rico, had a career year in 2022, with career bests in wins (243) and purse earnings ($7.5 million). He ranked seventh among North American riders in wins.

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME