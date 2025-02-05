Joe Root back in England ODI team for first time since 2023 Cricket World Cup

NAGPUR, India — Joe Root is back in England's ODI team for the first time since the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The 34-year-old Root will bat at No. 3 in the first match of the one-day international series against India in Nagpur on Thursday. It will be his 172nd ODI appearance for England.

One of the greatest batters of this generation, Root has been in brilliant form at test level since relinquishing the captaincy 2 1/2 years ago, but has been in and out of the ODI team and hasn't played a T20 international since 2019.

“He’s one of the great players of the game in all formats and a vital part of ODI cricket for England for a long time,” captain Jos Buttler said Wednesday. “I’m excited to see him in this phase of his career — look at what he’s done in tests when he’s not had the captaincy. He’s back with that cheeky smile on his face and really enjoying his cricket.

“I’m expecting him to do exactly the same in this environment. He’s got loads of experience in ODI cricket, which will be great for some of the guys who haven’t played as much in our group."

England is coming off a 4-1 loss to India in a T20 series in Brendon McCullum’s first matches as white-ball head coach.

The three-match ODI series serves as preparation for the Champions Trophy, which starts on Feb. 19 and will be played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.