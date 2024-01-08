JPR Williams, a star performer during Welsh rugby's 1970s golden era, dies at 74

BRIDGEND, Wales — JPR Williams, the Wales rugby great of the 1970s known for his fearlessness and swashbuckling attacking style, has died. He was 74.

His death was announced Monday by Bridgend Ravens, a club that Williams served as a player and club president.

“Bridgend Ravens are devastated to announce the passing of JPR Williams,” the club said in a statement on its website.

Williams won 55 Wales caps and started all eight tests on victorious British and Irish Lions tours to New Zealand in 1971 and South Africa three years later.

He was revered among fellow Wales stars like Gareth Edwards, Phil Bennett and Gerald Davies, and regarded as one of rugby’s finest players.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“An icon of the world game, John Peter Rhys Williams served Bridgend Ravens as a player and most recently as club president," Bridgend said. "(Career highlights) included three (Five Nations) Grand Slams in 1971, 1976 and 1978 for Wales."

A star performer during Welsh rugby’s golden era in the 1970s, Williams was a strong defender in addition to having attacking panache as a pacey, broken-field runner.

Williams was a key part of the Lions team that recorded a 2-1 series triumph over New Zealand in 1971 — it is a feat that no Lions team has repeated — dropping a goal in the fourth test that ended 14-14 and ensured a series success.

He was equally as prominent on the 1974 South Africa tour, which the Lions took with three wins and a draw.

Williams also starred for the Barbarians in their unforgettable 23-11 victory over New Zealand in 1973, touching down in a game chiefly remembered for Edwards’ spectacular touchdown that completed a breathtaking length-of-the-field move.