Justice Department joins suit against Armstrong

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department joined a lawsuit Friday against disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong that alleges the former seven-time Tour de France champion concealed his use of performance-enhancing drugs and defrauded his longtime sponsor, the U.S. Postal Service.

The lawsuit alleges that riders on the postal service-sponsored team, including Armstrong, knowingly violated their postal service agreements by regularly using banned substances and methods to enhance their performance.

"Lance Armstrong and his cycling team took more than $30 million from the U.S. Postal Service based on their contractual promise to play fair and abide by the rules -- including the rules against doping," said U.S. Attorney Ronald Machen, whose office is handling the case. "The Postal Service has now seen its sponsorship unfairly associated with what has been described as 'the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen.' "

In recent weeks, settlement discussions had been under way between the Justice Department and Armstrong's attorneys. A person familiar with the negotiations said Friday that the two sides are tens of millions of dollars apart on how much Armstrong should pay to settle the case. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the source was not authorized to speak on the record about the private talks.

From 1996 through 2004, the postal service sponsored a professional cycling team run by Tailwind Sports Corp., and Armstrong was the lead rider. From 1999 to 2004, he won six consecutive Tour de France titles. The suit also said Johan Bruyneel, the team's manager, knew that team members were using performance-enhancing substances and facilitated the practice.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Justice Department notified the federal court that it is joining the lawsuit against Armstrong, Bruyneel and Tailwind and will file its formal complaint within 60 days.

In announcing it was joining the case, the Justice Department emphasized Armstrong's concealment of his activities and said the cover-up went back to at least 1998.

"The U.S. Postal Service Cycling Team was run as a fraudulent enterprise and individuals both inside and outside of sport aided and abetted this scheme and profited greatly," said Travis Tygart, CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. "USADA applauds today's action by the U.S. Department of Justice which holds promise for returning the many millions of federal dollars in ill-gotten gains generated by this fraud."

It was USADA's investigative report in October that led to Armstrong being stripped of his medals.

An Armstrong attorney, Robert Luskin, said negotiations with the government failed because "we disagree about whether the postal service was damaged." "The postal service's own studies show that the service benefited tremendously from its sponsorship -- benefits totaling more than $100 million," Luskin said.

Luskin said "Lance and his representatives worked constructively over these last weeks with federal lawyers to resolve this case fairly."