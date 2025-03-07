Sports

Kimberley Bos the leader entering final run of women's skeleton world championship at Lake Placid

Kimberley Bos, of The Netherlands, slides during third run at...

Kimberley Bos, of The Netherlands, slides during third run at the skeleton world championships, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Lake Placid, N.Y. Credit: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

By The Associated Press

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands has a lead of about a quarter-second going into the final run of the women’s skeleton world championship at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Bos won a silver medal at the 2023 world championships and took the bronze at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. She had the lead after Thursday’s first two runs and her track-record time of 54.49 seconds gave her a combined time of 2 minutes, 45.36 seconds.

Anna Fernstaedt of the Czech Republic is second, 0.28 seconds back. Mystique Ro of the U.S. is third, 0.44 seconds off the pace.

Nicole Rocha Silveira of Brazil and defending world champion Hallie Clarke of Canada round out the top five going into Friday night’s final heat.

Bos was second behind Austria’s Janine Flock in the overall World Cup standings this season despite having only one medal in eight races this season — that being a win at Sigulda, Latvia.

