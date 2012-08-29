Lance Armstrong says he's 7-time Tour de France champion

MONTREAL -- Lance Armstrong introduced himself as a seven-time Tour de France champion at a cancer conference in Montreal on Wednesday.

"My name is Lance Armstrong. I am a cancer survivor," he said to open his speech to the World Cancer Congress. "I'm a father of five. And yes, I won the Tour de France seven times."

Armstrong announced last week he would no longer challenge the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's drug charges against him.

USADA threw out his competitive victories dating to 1998, which would include all seven Tour wins.

Armstrong, who has maintained his innocence, focused on his experience as a cancer survivor and the work of his charitable foundation. He added he refuses to be distracted from the fight against cancer.