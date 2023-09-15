Leitch set for record 15th Rugby World Cup match for Japan vs England

NICE, France — Flanker Michael Leitch will set a national record with his 15th Rugby World Cup appearance for Japan when it faces England on Sunday.

The New Zealand-born 34-year-old surpasses the record he shared with Luke Thompson. Leitch scored a try and made 15 of 16 tackles last weekend in the 42-12 win against Chile.

Coach Jamie Joseph has made four changes from that victory. Hooker Shota Horie, flanker Pieter Labuschagne, No. 8 Kazuki Himeno and center Tomoki Osada come into the side for the match in Nice.

Himeno will captain his first World Cup match. He made his captaincy debut against Tonga in July in the Pacific Nations Cup, six years after his test debut.

Hooker Atsushi Sakate, flanker Kanji Shimokawa, and center Dylan Riley — who all started against Chile — are among the reserves while Jack Cornelsen reverts from No. 8 to lock.

Japan had high hopes entering this tournament. But it was well beaten at home by Fiji 35-12 in the Pacific Nations Cup decider, succumbed to Italy 42-21 in Treviso in the last warmup, and labored at times against Chile.

Japan will face an England side without two suspended players.

Japan's Amato Fakatava runs to score his team's first try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Japan and Chile at Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Credit: AP/Lewis Joly

Flanker Tom Curry was handed a three-game ban subject to him attending tackle school following his red card for a dangerous tackle in the 27-10 win against Argentina.

Captain Owen Farrell will serve the last game of his four-match suspension, while No. 8 Billy Vunipola had served his suspension and was available.

Japan: Semisi Masirewa, Kotaro Matsushima, Tomoki Osada, Ryoto Nakamura, Jone Naikabula, Rikiya Matsuda, Yutaka Nagare; Kazuki Himeno (captain), Pieter Labuschagne, Michael Leitch, Amato Fakatava, Jack Cornelsen, Gu Jiwon, Shota Horie, Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Kanji Shimokawa, Naoto Saito, Dylan Riley, Lomano Lemeki.