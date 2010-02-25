Local colleges

Evans leads Hofstra

to win over Towson

Shante Evans scored 17 points, shooting 7-for-12, and added 14 rebounds for Hofstra in a 47-41 road win over Towson in CAA women's basketball action last night.

Evans was the only member of the Pride (17-11, 10-6) to score in double figures. Aamira Terry had nine points and six rebounds and senior center Jess Fuller added eight points and five rebounds. It was the third straight win for Hofstra and the sixth win in its last seven games.

Haliena Snowden and Charmonique Watt each had nine points for Towson (13-14, 7-9).

Hockey

Mo Torres was named tournament MVP with four goals and four assists as Stony Brook beat the University of Scranton and Villanova to capture the Eastern Collegiate Hockey Association (ECHA) championship last weekend in Pennsylvania.

The 18th-ranked Seawolves will play No.4 Illinois on March 6 in the American Collegiate Hockey Association national championship.

Torres and Tom Pacifico each had a goal and an assist in the second period of the Seawolves' 8-3 win over Villanova in the championship game. Chris Ryan had two third-period goals and Dan Cassano added a shorthanded goal. Stony Brook beat Scranton, 12-1, in the semifinals.