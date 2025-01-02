Darts sensation Luke Littler reaches final at world championship

LONDON — Teenage star Luke Littler has reached the final at the world darts championship — again.

Still just 17, Littler routed Stephen Bunting 6-1 in Thursday's semifinal to give himself another shot at the title, one year after his unlikely run brought waves of new fans to the sport.

Littler lost the title match a year ago — in his first appearance — as fans tuned in to watch the carefree youngster eliminate opponents more that twice his age.

“Chill out, reset the batteries and go again tomorrow,” Littler said of his plan for Friday night, when he can become the youngest world champion in the sport.

Littler will face three-time champion Michael van Gerwen in the final at London’s Alexandra Palace, the boisterous venue better known as “Ally Pally." The demonstrative Dutchman advanced by defeating Chris Dobey 6-1.

Since losing 7-4 to Luke Humphries in last year's final, Littler has won 10 tournaments around the world including in Bahrain and Amsterdam.

“I’ve gained loads of experience,” he said Thursday. “I know where I went wrong last year, and I’m sure I’ll fix it.

Luke Littler of England throws his dart during the semifinal match against Stephen Bunting of England, at the World Darts Championship in London, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

“Win seven sets and I’ll be over the moon," added Littler, who still lives at home with his parents in northwest England.

The 35-year-old Van Gerwen last won the title in 2019. This will be his seventh final.

"I'm here with a mission," he said. "The title is still far away, that is what I have to tell myself. I don’t want to make mistakes, I want to keep battling.”