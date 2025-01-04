Luke Littler sets sights on beating Phil Taylor's record haul of 16 world darts titles

LONDON — Luke Littler has set his sights on becoming the most successful darts player ever after becoming the sport's youngest world champion at age 17.

Fresh from beating three-time champion Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in the world championship final on Friday, Littler said he was targeting darts great Phil Taylor's record haul of 16 world titles.

Taylor is the only player to have won the world championship more than five times, yet Littler — a generational talent who has taken darts into the mainstream — believes he could set a new record.

Asked what he could achieve, Littler said: “Add on to it. Get maybe a few more. If I want the 16, then I am sure I could possibly achieve it.

“If deep down, if I really want it, then with my ability, I’m sure I can achieve a lot more. But I know I’m in this for a long, long time."

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Taylor was 29 when he won his first world title so Littler has a big head-start in that respect.

“I could be chasing Michael’s three titles and potentially Phil’s 16,” Littler said.

Luke Littler of England kisses the trophy after winning the final against Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

“I want to become one of the best of all time. It will take however many times. Phil Taylor won many. I know Michael has won 100-plus titles. But for myself, I want to win as much as I can.”