Massapequa's Little League Softball World Series champions to have parade on Aug. 25

The championship celebration isn’t over quite yet for Massapequa International.

The Little League Softball World Series champions will have a parade on Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m. The route starts at Brady Park, will go through Park Boulevard and finish at the Massapequa Park Village Hall.

“It’s been a little crazy, especially for the kids that are home,” coach Rich Eaton said. “Four of them went on vacation straight from the Little League World Series. So, four of them we haven’t seen. The rest of them, they’ve been on Channel 11 morning news, and we were on 'Fox & Friends' yesterday.

“The kids have been getting up early and running to morning news shows, which is probably something they did not expect,” Eaton added. “Nor did I.”

Massapequa International defeated North Carolina 5-2 last Sunday at Stallings Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. It’s the first time a team from New York won the Little League Softball World Series title.

The Mets will host Massapequa International ahead of their 7:10 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 26.

“[The girls] can’t wait,” Eaton said. “They’re super excited.”

The Long Island Ducks and Brooklyn Cyclones also invited Massapequa International to games. Those dates are to be determined.