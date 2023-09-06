France and All Blacks replace injured centers for Rugby World Cup opener

PARIS — France and New Zealand replaced injured inside centers with Yoram Moefana and Anton Lienert-Brown for their opening match of the Rugby World Cup at Stade de France on Friday.

Moefana has stepped in for Jonathan Danty, who is recovering from a sore hamstring after a try-scoring appearance in the last warmup against Australia two Sundays ago.

Lienert-Brown was brought in for Jordie Barrett, who had what the All Blacks coaches called a left knee niggle. Lienert-Brown will make only his 10th start at inside center in 65 tests.

He's one of four changes to the run-on side after the 35-7 mauling from South Africa in a warmup at Twickenham. Codie Taylor and Nepo Laulala came into the front row and Dalton Papali'i into the back row. Papali'i gave the All Blacks two openside flankers.

The versatile Moefana started the first three Six Nations games when Danty was injured. He can play in the centers and on the wings. In his 19th test, he will partner veteran Gaël Fickou.

“There will be four pool games and the team will change. We're a squad of 33 and you can't just focus on 15 players,” France coach Fabien Galthié said on Wednesday. ”The France team needs to adapt and we have faith in our pair of centers, Yoram and Gaël. They've already played together. It's the best France team at the present moment.”

Fullback Thomas Ramos said the team will rally around Moefana.

France's President Emmanuel Macron, centre, flanked by France's head coach Fabien Galthie, left, and France's Antoine Dupont during a gathering with the French rugby squad at their base camp's training center in Rueil-Malmaison, outside Paris, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, ahead of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup. Credit: AP/Ludovic Marin

“Everyone has faith in Yo,” Ramos said.

France made two other changes after the 41-17 warmup win over Australia. Lock Paul Willemse, who tore his right quadricep, was replaced by Cameron Woki, and Réda Wardi displaced Jean-Baptiste Gros at loosehead prop.

Galthié favored a more attacking option with five forwards and three backs among the replacements, instead of his usual 6-2 split. Center Arthur Vincent and scrumhalf Maxime Lucu offered backup.

“We needed to find a balance between having power and finishers,” Galthié said. "We want to bring some energy at the right time, if things play out the right way during the game.”

New Zealand also went for a 5-3 forwards-backs split after facing South Africa with six forwards.

Forwards Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Luke Jacobson were added along with backs Finlay Christie, David Havili and Leicester Fainga'anuku. Havili was a more natural 12 than Lienert-Brown but has only 40 minutes of first-class rugby since May.

Lineups:

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villière, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (captain); Grégory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, François Cros, Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Réda Wardi. Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Arthur Vincent, Melvyn Jaminet.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Telea, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Dalton Papali'i, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku.