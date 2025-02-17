Former NBA player Daniel Theis joins Monaco to play in the EuroLeague

MONACO — Center Daniel Theis, a former NBA player from Germany who won the World Cup with his country, has joined Monaco.

Theis is an eight-year NBA veteran with career averages of 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Before the NBA, Theis played in the German league. With Monaco, he will return to the EuroLeague.

“Monaco has built something great over the last few years by reaching the last four of the EuroLeague and this year by being in the top four of the standings so far,” he said. “Obviously, I wanted to be part of that adventure, to win, to have a chance to win the EuroLeague, to be competitive.”

Theis won the World Cup in 2023 after Germany pulled off the biggest upset of its basketball history when the Germans held on to beat the United States 113-111 in the semifinals, then defeated Serbia in the final.

Theis was traded earlier this month by the New Orleans Pelicans to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which subsequently waived him.

The 6-foot-8 Theis had appeared in 38 games with nine starts for New Orleans this season, averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.3 minutes per game.