Monday's Transactions

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned RHP T.J. Zeuch and C Willie MacIver to minor league camp.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Eugene Omoruyi to a second 10-day contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed G Chris Lindstrom to a five-year contract extension. Signed P Bradley Pinion to a three-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released DE Calais Campbell.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Michael J. Thomas to a one-year contract extension.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning.

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.