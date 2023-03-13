Monday's Transactions
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned RHP T.J. Zeuch and C Willie MacIver to minor league camp.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Eugene Omoruyi to a second 10-day contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed G Chris Lindstrom to a five-year contract extension. Signed P Bradley Pinion to a three-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released DE Calais Campbell.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Michael J. Thomas to a one-year contract extension.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed DL Isaiah Buggs and RB Craig Reynolds. Tendered exclusive rights free agents: LS Scott Daly, DL Benito Jones, LB Anthony Pittman, TEs Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Promoted F Mike Hardman from Rockford (AHL). Recalled F Buddy Robinson from Rockford (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Marek Alscher to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Mark Jankowski to a one-year contract.
MISSISSIPPI — Named Chris Beard men's head basketball coach.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Jeff Bowen football offensive line coach.