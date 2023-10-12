Monday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHPs Nick Vespi and Bruce Zimmermann to minor league camp. Reassigned INF Lewin Diaz, LHP Darwinzon Hernandez and C Mark Kolozsvary to minor league camp.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reassigned C Stephen Scott, INFs Christian Koss and Nick Sogard, OF Narciso Crook and INF/OF Ryan Fitzgerald to minor league camp.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Alex Faedo and Edwin Uceta to Toledo (IL). Reassigned RHPs Kervin Castro and Miguel Díaz, LHP Miguel Del Pozo, INF/OF Brendon Davis and INF Jermaine Palacios to minor league camp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned RHPs J.B. Bukauskas, Bryce Miller and Jose Rodriguez, C Harry Ford and INFs Leo Rivas and Kean Wong to minor league camp.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded OF Jordan Qsar to Philadelphia for cash considerations.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reassigned OFs Zach Britton and Wynton Bernard, Cs Phil Clarke and Andres Sosa, LHPs Brandon Eisert and Paul Fry, RHPs Julian Fernandez, Drew Hutchison and Jackson Rees and INF/OF Ernie Clement to minor league camp. Optioned INF Addison Barger to Buffalo (IL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Tommy Henry to Reno (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Eli Villalobos and LHP Josh Simpson to Jacksonville (IL).
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Zach Pascal to a two-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Trent Sherefield to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Nick Scott to a three-year contract. Re-signed G Max Scharping to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Trysten Hill and LB Jordan Kunaszyk. Signed CB Mike Ford to a one-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived OLB Wyatt Ray and DB Lamar Jackson.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed CB Corey Ballentine, WR Keelan Cole and S Rudy Ford.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Devin Singletary and TE Dalton Schultz to one-year contracts.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DE Jordan Willis. Signed S Jaquan Johnson to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Mike Gesicki and T Riley Reiff. Re-signed LB Mack Wilson Sr.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Leonard Johnson to a three-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year contract. Signed LB Mike Reed.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Ross Dwelley and G Jon Feliciano to one-year contracts.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Sean Murphy-Bunting to a one-year contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned LW Emil Heineman to Laval (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned LW Otto Koivula to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled D Samuel Bolduc from Bridgeport.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Egor Zamula from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Taylor Fedun from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled G Joey Daccord from Coachella (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned G Jiri Patera to Henderson (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Clay Stevens from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey (AHL).
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Trevor Cosgrove from Worcester (ECHL).
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled D Jake McLaughlin from Kansas City (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Signed D Michael Underwood to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Joseph Vrbetic from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned F Cole Coskey to Kansas City (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Colin Bilek and D Koletrane Wilson from Indy (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired D Jonny Tychonick.
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released F Michael Mrazik from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ECHL — Suspended Allen LW Colton Hargrove for two games as a result of his actions during a March 19 game against Utah.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released Ds Cory Dennis and Austin Rock. Activated D Bryce Martin from reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Tyler Kobryn.
CINCINNATI CYLCONES — Activated G Beck Warm and F Lee Lapid. Placed D Josh Burnside on injured reserve. Released G Julian Sime as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Chayse Primeau. Placed F Levko Koper on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Loaned D Chris Cameron to Milwaukee (AHL).
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated Ds Callum Fryer and Carson Musser from reserve. Placed Fs Stepan Timofeyev and Denis Smirnov on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed G Willilam Lavalliere.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released D Matthew Doran and F Brett Van Os.
WORCESTER RAILIERS — Returned F Anthony Repaci from bereavement/family leave.
D.C. UNITED — Signed M Lewis O'Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest (English Premier League), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Announced D Damion Lowe, Ms Daniel Gazdag, Jose Martinez and Richard Odada have joined their respective countries' teams for FIFA international matches.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed G Max Weinstein.
PROVIDENCE — Named Erin Batth head women's basketball coach.
ST. JOHN'S — Named Rick Pitino head men's basketball coach.