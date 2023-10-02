Namibia's Des Sethie banned 3 games for red card at Rugby World Cup

PARIS — Namibia prop Des Sethie was banned for three games on Monday for a red card against Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup.

Sethie tackled Bautista Basso with a forearm to the face in their pool match last Wednesday in Lyon. His yellow card was upgraded to red by the bunker.

Sethie accepted it was a red card offense at his judicial hearing. The panel started the sanction at six games and reduced it by half after considering his admission, disciplinary record, apology and character.

Namibia lost to Uruguay 36-26, didn't win a pool game, and has left France. Sethie's three games to cover his ban were to be determined. One game will be cut if he undertakes tackle school.

The Namibians conceded two red cards in France after captain Johan Deysel was sent off for a head-on-head tackle against France captain Antoine Dupont.