NCAA clears Michigan State of rules violations regarding Nassar

GYMNASTICS

NCAA clears Michigan State in Nassar scandal

The NCAA has cleared Michigan State University of any rules violations in the Larry Nassar sexual-assault scandal, the school announced Thursday.

Athletic director Bill Beekman said the university “cooperated fully with the inquiry” and welcomes the NCAA’s conclusion. The school said it got a letter this week from the NCAA’s vice president for enforcement, Jonathan Duncan.

Nassar, 55, pleaded guilty to assaulting girls and women while working as a campus sports doctor for Michigan State athletes and gymnasts in the region. Victims included U.S. Olympians who trained at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics. He has been sentenced to decades in prison in three separate cases involving assault and child pornography.

Duncan’s letter said, “It does not appear there is a need for further inquiry,” according to Michigan State.

Michigan State has denied that anyone covered up Nassar’s crimes. But former athletes say various campus staff downplayed or disregarded their complaints about him.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The university in May reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who said they were assaulted by Nassar.

Separately, the university said the NCAA found no violations in how the football and basketball teams responded to assault allegations against players.

COLLEGES

UCF player injured on kickoff

UCF defensive back Aaron Robinson was injured on the opening kickoff of the Knights’ season.

The sophomore transfer from Alabama was covering the kickoff Thursday night and hit UConn’s Keyion Dixon as he returned the ball 16 yards out of the end zone.

Robinson, who appeared to collide head-first with another UCF player, lay motionless near the spot of the tackle as his teammates kneeled nearby in prayer.

Medics worked on him for about 9 minutes, cutting away his shoulder pads and taking the facemask off his helmet before strapping him to a stretcher. Robinson gave a thumbs-up sign while leaving the field.

There was no immediate word on Robinson’s condition.

The play was the first for any ranked team this season. No. 21 UCF came into the game on a 13-game winning streak.

NBA

West retires

David West, a key big man off the bench for the Golden State Warriors’ past two championship seasons, has retired.

West’s Twitter announcement Thursday — one day after his 38th birthday — wasn’t a surprise as he made it clear he would take some time after the team’s latest title run to contemplate calling it a career. He left the Spurs following the 2015-16 season for a chance to chase a championship with the Warriors, and wound up winning his first career title and then a second one this past June.

He averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in a 15-year career with New Orleans, Indiana, San Antonio and the Warriors.

West said he is “grateful” and thanked everyone for the support while saying: “I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NBA.”