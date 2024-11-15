Dutch coalition survives crisis over top official resignation decrying offensive comments

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government dominated by hard-right leader Geert Wilders survived a government crisis that centered on the resignation of the finance state secretary over what she saw as denigrating comments on immigrants after Israeli fans were assaulted following a soccer game in Amsterdam.

Wilders last Wednesday blamed Moroccans for attacks on Israeli soccer fans, claiming that “we saw Muslims hunting Jews” and added it was fueled by ”Moroccans who want to destroy Jews.” He said those convicted of involvement should be deported if they have dual nationality.

Morocco-born Nora Achahbar of centrist New Social Contract party announced her resignation as finance secretary late Friday and said that “the polarizing manners have had such an impact on me that I could, or would, no longer fulfill my role as state secretary.”

“Polarization in society is dangerous because it undermines the bond between people. Because of that, we start seeing each other as opponent instead of fellow citizens,” she said in a statement.

Prime Minister's Dick Schoof said after the resignation that among the 4 coalition parties “we saw that we wanted to continue,” and denied there was racism involved in the talks of and among leading coalition officials.

While lawmakers condemned antisemitism and agreed that perpetrators of the violence should be prosecuted and handed harsh punishments, opposition legislators accused Wilders of pouring oil on the fire. Wilders, whose party became the biggest in last year's election, also sowed some dissent within the four-party coalition with his comments.

The leader of the Green-left-Socialist opposition, Frans Timmermans, lauded Achahbar even before any move was announced.

Anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, takes his seat at the high security court at Schiphol, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Credit: AP/Peter Dejong

“In this government, racist remarks are the order of the day. This government is not for all Dutch people,” he said.

Violence erupted in the Dutch capital before and after last week’s soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Fans from both sides were involved in unrest. A number of Maccabi fans chanted anti-Arab slogans and ripped a Palestinian flag off a building, while some men carried out “hit-and-run” attacks on Maccabi fans and people they thought were Jews, according to a 12-page report on the violence issued by Amsterdam authorities.