Netherlands wins the toss, elects to bat against spin-packed Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup

LUCKNOW, India — Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan on Friday as both teams continued their bids for a place in the semifinals at the Cricket World Cup.

Afghanistan has had a stunning run in the tournament with victories over three past champions – England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — for six competition points.

Netherlands also produced a huge upset when it beat South Africa. The Dutch also beat Bangladesh and have four points.

Afghanistan is quite familiar with the venue at Lucknow, where it played a test match, three T20s and three ODIs against the West Indies in 2019.

Afghanistan has packed its playing XI with four spinners, bringing back young left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad in place of Naveen-ul-Haq as it hopes the wicket will suit the slow bowlers.

Netherlands left out opening batter Vikramjit Singh and brought in Wesley Barresi to shore up its batting line-up.

The Dutch have struggled to put up big totals in the tournament, posting a 250-total just once.

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai celebrates after hitting the winning runs during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pune, India, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Credit: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Host India is the only team which has secured a semifinal spot so far with seven wins from seven games.

Lineups:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

The Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (captain), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren