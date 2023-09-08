New Zealand captain Sam Cane out injured before Rugby World Cup opener against France

PARIS — New Zealand started its Rugby World Cup campaign without captain Sam Cane after he was a late withdrawal before the opening pool match against France on Friday.

Cane reportedly suffered back spasms. The injury wasn't brought up at the captain's run on Friday at Stade de France. Official notice of his withdrawal came an hour before kickoff.

Ardie Savea took over the All Blacks captaincy and Tupou Vaa’i was promoted from the reserves to start on the blindside flank. Dalton Papali’i moved to the openside.

Lock Brodie Retallick, who wasn't in the initial matchday 23, came onto the bench. He wasn't expected to play after suffering a knee injury more than a month ago.