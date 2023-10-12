New Zealand picks Fainga'anuku and big hitters to face unchanged Ireland in quarterfinal

PARIS — New Zealand surprised by picking winger Leicester Fainga'anuku ahead of Mark Tele'a to face top-ranked Ireland in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal at Stade de France on Saturday.

The All Blacks returned their big-hitters among six changes but kept Fainga'anuku where he was on the left wing from the 71-0 pool win against Uruguay last Thursday.

Tele'a made his debut last November and has played most of New Zealand's big matches since then. He started against France in the opening Rugby World Cup match and scored both New Zealand tries and another try in the demolition of Italy.

Fainga'anuku debuted in July last year during the infamous home series against Ireland. This year he scored 13 tries in 13 games for the Crusaders, helping them win Super Rugby Pacific and got All Blacks games when Tele'a was rested. He scored a hat trick against Uruguay.

As expected, prop Ethan de Groot, lock Scott Barrett and No. 8 Ardie Savea returned to the forwards, while scrumhalf Aaron Smith, center Rieko Ioane and fullback Beauden Barrett were slotted in the backline.

Coach Ian Foster got a boost as starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax was fit to start against Ireland after he strained the medial ligament in his right knee against Uruguay, lasting only nine minutes of his first start since the late-August defeat to South Africa.

Veteran hooker Dane Coles and lock Sam Whitelock give Foster great power on the bench, while Fletcher Newell offers cover at prop. Anton Lienert-Brown kept Tele'a out of the reserves.

New Zealand's Beauden Barrett, centre, challenges during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Namibia at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse, France, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

Ireland coach Andy Farrell named on Wednesday an unchanged side from the 36-14 win against Scotland last weekend, with wingers Right winger Mack Hansen (calf) and James Lowe (eye) shaking off minor injuries from that game.

Ireland has a chance to win an 18th straight test and tie the tier one world record held by England and New Zealand. Ireland has won five of the past eight matches against the All Blacks, including a first-ever away series win in New Zealand.

Center Jordie Barrett is the only All Black selected for Saturday who played every minute of that series, while right winger Will Jordan is on a three-game try-scoring streak against Ireland.

The Irish have never passed the quarterfinals at the Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand's Jordie Barrett passes the ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Italy at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Credit: AP/Pavel Golovkin

"To get through that would be a huge moment, a huge milestone," backup scrumhalf Conor Murray said. “Traditionally, the All Blacks focus on themselves and what they can do and the standards they hold themselves to. But there is a bit of respect there now. Over the last number of years we’ve had great tussles with them.”

___

Lineups:

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Jimmy O’Brien.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Sam Whitelock, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.