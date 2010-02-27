NFL competition committee proposes overtime change for playoffs
The NFL's competition committee is proposing a change to the overtime format in playoff games and will discuss the plan with owners at their spring meeting March 21-24 in Orlando, Fla.
Here's how the proposal would work, according to a person with knowledge of the competition committee's deliberations:
If the OT receiving team scores a touchdown, the game is over.
If the receiving team does not score and the opposing team kicks a field goal or scores a touchdown, that team wins.
If the receiving team kicks a field goal on its first possession, the opposing team gets a possession. If that team does not score, the game is over.
Earlier this month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell indicated he doubted any overtime changes would be enacted, saying: " . . . The [current] rule has served the league well, but we'll continue to look for a solution. But I wouldn't hold your breath for that solution."